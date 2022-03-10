ANL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.18%)
ASC 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
ASL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.66%)
AVN 90.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.97%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.98%)
FNEL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.22%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.91%)
GGL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.64%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.4%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
MLCF 33.27 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.95%)
PACE 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.47%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.42%)
PRL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
SNGP 31.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.62%)
TELE 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.79%)
TPL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.71%)
TPLP 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
TREET 31.76 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.45%)
TRG 79.51 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.87%)
UNITY 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
WAVES 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.82%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
BR100 4,383 Increased By 94.2 (2.2%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.5 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,743 Increased By 700.1 (1.63%)
KSE30 17,009 Increased By 261.4 (1.56%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices drop 1% as yields, risk appetite rebound

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

Gold prices fell on Thursday, as US Treasury yields rose while investors opted for riskier assets amid a retreat in oil prices after the United Arab Emirates said it would help increase oil production, making safe-haven bullion less appealing.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,975.69 per ounce, as of 0139 GMT, after prices slumped 1% earlier in the session. US gold futures were down 0.5% to $1,978.80.

  • The safe-haven metal pulled back about 3% in the previous session, its worst daily decline since January 2021 - snapping a rally that took it near the August 2020 all-time highs.

  • The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as concerns over rising prices persisted a day ahead of a report on inflation even as oil prices plunged.

  • Investors await the latest inflation reading on Thursday in the form of the February consumer price index. The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its next policy statement on March 16.

  • Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

  • Commodity prices eased on Wednesday after rallies to multi-year highs as markets digested supply disruption from Russia and Ukraine, major producers of energy, metals and crops.

  • The United States has called on oil producers worldwide to increase production if they can. The UAE and neighbour Saudi Arabia are among the few members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with spare capacity that could increase output.

  • Palladium, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, slipped 1.1% to $2,904.04 per ounce. The metal hit a record high of $3,440.76 on Monday, driven by fears of supply disruptions from top producer Russia.

  • Among other metals, spot silver shed 0.9% to $25.49 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.1% to $1,065.14.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices drop 1% as yields, risk appetite rebound

IMF should not worry about PM’s relief package: Tarin

Oil jumps after UAE says it is committed to OPEC+ supply pact

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

PM Imran describes Zardari as ‘my next target’

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

ADB mission to hold talks with finance minister

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

15pc rise YoY: Banks’ profitability soars to Rs268bn mark

PM visits MQM-P office

Read more stories