ANL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.18%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
ASL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.34%)
AVN 90.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.97%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
FFL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.98%)
FNEL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (8.06%)
GGGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.25%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.4%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
MLCF 33.26 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.92%)
PACE 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.47%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
PRL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
SNGP 31.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.62%)
TELE 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.62%)
TPL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.71%)
TPLP 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2%)
TREET 31.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.71%)
TRG 79.45 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.79%)
UNITY 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.15%)
WAVES 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.82%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 92.6 (2.16%)
BR30 15,922 Increased By 465.4 (3.01%)
KSE100 43,725 Increased By 682.3 (1.59%)
KSE30 17,001 Increased By 252.8 (1.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man Utd’s Varane back in training after COVID recovery

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

Manchester United’s French defender Raphael Varane has returned to training after recovering from COVID-19, the Premier League team said ahead of Saturday’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Varane, who has been limited to 22 appearances in all competitions for United this season due to groin and hamstring issues, missed the 4-1 derby defeat by Manchester City last weekend due to illness.

United’s heaviest defeats this season have come when World Cup-winner Varane has been absent from the squad.

Uruguayan Edinson Cavani could also return to the matchday squad after missing the City game due to a groin injury, while fellow forward Cristiano Ronaldo trained separately as he recovers from a hip problem.

Left back Luke Shaw also missed the game against City due to COVID-19.

United are fifth in the league table with 47 points from 28 matches, while Tottenham are two places and two points below them with two games in hand.

Manchester City Raphael Varane Manchester United's

Comments

1000 characters

Man Utd’s Varane back in training after COVID recovery

IMF should not worry about PM’s relief package: Tarin

Oil jumps after UAE says it is committed to OPEC+ supply pact

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

PM Imran describes Zardari as ‘my next target’

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

ADB mission to hold talks with finance minister

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

15pc rise YoY: Banks’ profitability soars to Rs268bn mark

PM visits MQM-P office

Read more stories