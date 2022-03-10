ANL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.18%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
ASL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.34%)
AVN 90.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.97%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.98%)
FNEL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.97%)
GGGL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.82%)
GGL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.57%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.4%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
MLCF 33.27 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.95%)
PACE 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.47%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
PRL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
SNGP 31.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.62%)
TELE 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.62%)
TPL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.71%)
TPLP 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
TREET 31.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.71%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.85%)
UNITY 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.15%)
WAVES 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.82%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 92.7 (2.16%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 467.9 (3.03%)
KSE100 43,738 Increased By 695.5 (1.62%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 258.2 (1.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan’s Hitachi to suspend Russia operations after Ukraine request

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Hitachi decided on Thursday to suspend operations in Russia following a request from the Ukrainian government to do so, the Nikkei newspaper said.

The company said in a statement on Thursday it will stop exports and cease most operations in Russia except for vital electrical power facilities.

It did not mention any communication with the Ukrainian government.

Hitachi produces and sells construction machinery in Russia, but had received a letter from the vice president of Ukraine asking for operations to be suspended following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Nikkei report said.

Japan Bank of Japan Russia Hitachi

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Hitachi to suspend Russia operations after Ukraine request

IMF should not worry about PM’s relief package: Tarin

Oil jumps after UAE says it is committed to OPEC+ supply pact

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

PM Imran describes Zardari as ‘my next target’

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

ADB mission to hold talks with finance minister

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

15pc rise YoY: Banks’ profitability soars to Rs268bn mark

PM visits MQM-P office

Read more stories