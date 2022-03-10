Global and regional affairs: Pakistan always values China’s role: COAS

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff on Wednesday said that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs, while adding that Pakistan look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship.

Pang Chunxue, Chinese Charge d’Affairs to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on the CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail.

The COAS reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary thanked the COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

She also expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and ensured to play her role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

