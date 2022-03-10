Sumaira to return Pakistan soon after due process in India: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that Sumaira, a Pakistani woman detained in Bangalore, India, and her four-year-old daughter would return to Pakistan in next few days.

Talking to a group of journalists outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that there is encouraging progress in Sumaira’s case after the issuance of citizenship certificate by the Pakistani Interior Ministry. Since then the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has played a very active role in this regard. Apart from formal correspondence, the High Commission also made personal contacts with the concerned Indian authorities.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui further said that the Pakistan Foreign Office is also in contact with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad for Sumaira’s early return. In response to a question, Senator Irfan Siddiqui disclosed that according to his information, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has already issued necessary NOC to Sumaira and her daughter and the matter now stands referred to the Indian Home Ministry. Most probably the necessary documentation will be complete in a day or two and Insha’Allah soon Sumaira and her daughter will return home.

