Massey Ferguson Tractors unit: NFS&R voices its concern over closure

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Wednesday expressing serious concerns over the closure of production unit of Massey Ferguson Tractors in Pakistan has directed the concerned ministries and division to immediately resolve the issue.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) meeting, which held here under the chairmanship of Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, was informed by the representative of Massey Ferguson Tractors that an amount of Rs6 billion was outstanding with the government under the head of refund of sales tax, which is stopped since April 2020 and the issue is pending with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The committee members, while expressing grave concern on closure of the production before the harvesting season of wheat said that doing agriculture has become really difficult in the country.

Federal Minister for NFS&R Syed Fakhar Imam informed the committee that the issue is relating to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industries hence, he will take up issue with concerned ministers for settlement of the same.

The committee confirmed the minutes of previous meetings held on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th February.

The federal secretary NFS&R, while briefing the panel regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the previous meetings of the committee said that the recommendation regarding regularisation of the services of entomologists working on contract basis in the department of plant protection is concerned, the term of their contract has been extended for one year. As they are employees of project hence their services will be regularized upon regularization of project. For recommendation regarding cattle farming, livestock and artificial insemination in UmerKot, the said project at has utilised its 50 percent allocated budget for current financial year. The recommendation is already a part of the project which will be completed after utilisation of the remaining budget.

Another member drew attention of the committee about Lumpy Skin Disease erupted in Sindh province and causing irreparable loss in the form of mortality of cattle. The ministry has informed that the issue is well under consideration, it has established various response centres in all provinces and is closely monitoring the same. Major affected area is province of Sindh having almost 18,300 affected animals. So far, no vaccine for the same is available and one-time exemption for purchase of the same is requested from the DRAP. After grant of necessary permission, vaccination will be available in Pakistan. It was recommended by the committee that necessary awareness campaign shall be initiated by the ministry, highlighting symptoms and points of precautions for protection of animals. The committee also recommended preparing the feasibility report for establishment of date processing plants in the country.

The committee did not consider the PSDP and recommended that the detailed briefing on PSDP shall be held in meeting after 15 days and the ministry shall forward the recommendations at least seven days before the meeting for consideration and perusal of the members.

The committee was briefed on wheat procurement by the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) and issues relating to PASSCO procurement centre as well wheat procurement plan for the year 2022-23 by food department, government of Punjab.

It was informed that the Punjab is major wheat producing province. During last year, variance in wheat price was observed across the provinces; hence the ministry is trying to fix a uniform price for whole country. Soon proposal will be placed before cabinet for fixation of rates. Last year, 1.5-million ton wheat was imported to meet needs of the country. Whereas, in the current year enhanced production is expected and work out plan is under process to evaluate and access the need and production. At request of the PASSCO, the committee recommended that the government of the Punjab shall not establish its procurement centres in the districts/tehsils, wherein, the PASSCO has established its procurement centres. The committee appreciated the efforts and performance of the ministry, the PASSCO as well as food department Government of the Punjab.

The Committee considered the bills, The Pakistan Food Security Flow and Information Bill, 2021 (Ordinance XXI of 2021) and, The Pakistan Tobacco Board (Amendment) Bill,2021 (government bills).

After detailed deliberations, the committee recommended that the bills may be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee considered the bill, The National Food Safety, Animal and Plant Health Regulatory Authority Bill, 2021 moved by Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, MNA.

During detailed deliberations, the ministry opposed the bill and submitted that it will cause various complications in its application, as there are other departments under the ministry performing the desired functions. The committee recommended that the ministry shall arrange meeting with the mover to discuss the bill and find out the viable solution for the same.

