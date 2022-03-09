ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Bairstow leads England past 300 against West Indies

AFP 09 Mar, 2022

NORTH SOUND: Jonny Bairstow was last out for 140 as England extended their first innings by another 43 runs to be dismissed for 311 on the second morning of the first Test against the West Indies in Antigua on Wednesday.

Jayden Seales struck twice in three balls to finish with the best innings figures of four for 81 for the home side, while fellow fast bowler Alzarri Joseph finally enjoyed some success with the last two wickets of the innings half an hour before lunch.

West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell then got off to a bright start in reply, reaching 44 without loss off 10 overs.

Bairstow’s controlled innings ended via a well-judged catch by Jason Holder running back from slip to short third-man, as the right-hander sliced an attempted heave to the on-side.

As at the end of the first day when he finished unbeaten on 109, he left the field to a standing ovation from the strong contingent of English supporters along with his appreciative teammates.

His six-and-a-half hour occupation of the crease was highlighted by 21 fours off 259 deliveries.

Resuming at the overnight position of 268 for six, Bairstow and Chris Woakes extended their seventh-wicket partnership by another 17 runs to 71 when Seales struck.

Replacing senior pacer Kemar Roach who opened the morning’s bowling effort with Holder, the 20-year-old produced a lifting delivery which Woakes gloved to wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva and departed for 28.

He was joined in the pavilion two balls later by Craig Overton as the tail-ender pushed off his hip to Nkrumah Bonner at short-leg before he had scored.

Bairstow went into limited-overs mode in seeking to eke out as many runs as he could, putting on 20 with Mark Wood until an attempted pull by the lower-order player off Joseph resulted in a comfortable catch for Veerasammy Permaul at cover.

Frustrated through the first day when he went wicketless, Joseph then had even more reason to force a smile when Bairstow’s determined effort ended, the excellence of Holder’s catch coming in sharp contrast to much of the West Indies’ catching through the innings.

