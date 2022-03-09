ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP's Nisar Khuhro wins Senate seat vacated by Faisal Vawda

  • PTI, MQM-P had decided to boycott the polls
BR Web Desk 09 Mar, 2022

PPP Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has won the Senate seat that fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda for life under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

The by-election on the vacant Senate seat was held today in the Sindh Assembly.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its coalition partner in Centre, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), had announced to boycott the election.

“Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also disqualified on dual nationality and his case is still pending with the Supreme Court,” PTI Sindh President and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said in a Twitter post on Tuesday while explaining his party's decision to oppose the polls.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that PPP’s Nisar Khuhro, PTI’s Agha Arsalan, and independent candidates Ali Ahmed, Gul Mohammad Jakhrani, and Mukhtiar Damrah will take part in the by-election on the vacant general seat in the Senate from Sindh.

PPP nominates Nisar Khuhro for Senate seat

Last month, ECP had disqualified PTI Senator Faisal Vawda over concealment of his dual nationality at the time of contesting the National Assembly election on a Karachi seat in the 2018 elections.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja comprising Nisar Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi had reserved the verdict last year in December on applications seeking disqualification of Vawda for allegedly concealing the information about his dual nationality.

The petitions argued that Vawda was a dual national at the time of filing his nomination papers to contest the 2018 general election.

ECP disqualifies PTI's Faisal Vawda in dual nationality case

The petition added that the PTI leader had submitted his nomination papers to the ECP on June 11, 2018, and had allegedly applied for renunciation of his US nationality after that.

The petition also argued that Vawda had made a false statement on oath in the affidavit given to the ECP and hence should be disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, which means the PTI leader will not be able to contest elections again.

Faisal Vawda Election Commission of Pakistan Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf MQMP PPP president Sindh

Comments

1000 characters

PPP's Nisar Khuhro wins Senate seat vacated by Faisal Vawda

We stand with govt, but our options are open: MQM-P’s Amir Khan

IMF should have no concerns on relief package, says Tarin

Pak rupee drops to new low against US dollar

KSE-100 inches higher, closes over 43,000

Russia says it prefers to achieve Ukraine goals via talks

Biden orders government to study digital dollar, other cryptocurrency risks

Peshawar suicide blast: three suspected terrorists killed in operation

UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month

Australia open to hosting series with Pakistan and India: Cricket Australia

Oil falls towards $125 as investors weigh US import ban

Read more stories