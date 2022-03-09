ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.54%)
ASC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.6%)
ASL 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
AVN 87.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.79%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FFL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
FNEL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.92%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.6%)
PRL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.15%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.45%)
SNGP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.96%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-5.99%)
TRG 75.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.8%)
UNITY 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
WAVES 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
BR100 4,299 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 15,434 Increased By 77.6 (0.51%)
KSE100 43,092 Increased By 171.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,778 Increased By 102.8 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
European stocks rebound after four-day selloff

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

European shares bounced on Wednesday, as investors picked up stocks hammered in a recent market selloff, driven by concerns about mounting Western sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 2.6% after a four-day run of losses. Hard-hit banks, travel & leisure and automakers led the gains in morning trade - all up more than 4% each.

European suppliers of Apple such as ASML, ams and Infineon rose between 3.5% and 5% after Apple added 5G connectivity to its low-cost iPhone SE and iPad Air and introduced a faster chip for a new desktop.

Adidas jumped 7.6% after the German sportswear company said it expects a sales recovery in its China business but warned of up to 250 million euros ($273.10 million) hit from halting business in Russia.

German logistics company Deutsche Post jumped 4.9% after reporting a 65% increase in 2021 operating profit.

Italy’s second-biggest bank UniCredit gained 7.4% and French bank BNP Paribas climbed 7.9%, helped by a broad-based rally, even as the banks unveiled their exposure to Russia.

Stock markets globally fell in a volatile session on Tuesday after the United Stated and Britain moved to ban Russian oil imports, raising fears of global stagflation. Europe’s STOXX 600 index has shed nearly 13% so far this year.

