Pakistan

Peshawar suicide blast: three suspected terrorists killed in operation

  • Police say the suspects were also involved in attack on a police station and police personnel
BR Web Desk 09 Mar, 2022

At least three suspected terrorists who were allegedly involved in the suicide blast in Peshawar last week have been killed during an operation, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

As per reports, ‘Operation Silence’ was conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department and other security forces in Bara, Khyber after receiving information about the presence of terrorists.

One of the alleged terrorists was identified as Ahsaan.

Police said the terrorists were also involved in an attack on a police station and police personnel.

Last week, at least 62 people were killed and 200 injured, including children, in a suicide bomb blast in Peshawar’s Kocha Risaldar area.

At least 56 killed, 200 injured in Peshawar bomb blast

The explosion took place in a mosque near the imambargah during the time of Friday prayers.

Witnesses said gunfire could be heard prior to the explosion. As per Peshawar police, two men tried to enter a mosque and fired at the security personnel standing guard.

As a result, one policeman was martyred while the other was injured. Following this, one of the attackers blew himself up. CCTV footage released later showed a lone attacker clad in a black shalwar kameez reaching the mosque in the city’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar on foot and brandishing a pistol.

He opened fire on police personnel deployed outside the main entrance for security before running inside. The attacker also opened fire on a man who tried to stop him and managed to enter the mosque, where worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers, after which an explosion took place.

Later, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombing in a statement, Reuters reported.

All suspects identified

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that all three suspects have been identified.

All suspects connected to Peshawar suicide attack identified: Sheikh Rashid

In a video message posted on his Twitter handle on Saturday, the minister said that the officials have closed in on the suspects and will make arrests in one or two days.

Pakistan blast Peshawar

Peshawar suicide blast: three suspected terrorists killed in operation

