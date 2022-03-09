Indian shares rise on boost from aviation sector

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday, with aviation stocks leading the pack after the government lifted pandemic-related restrictions on international flights.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.29% at 16,060.55, as of 0350 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.27% to 53,570.38, extending gains from the previous session.

Airline operators Interglobe Aviation and SpiceJet jumped 7.4% and 5%, respectively.

India said on Tuesday it would allow scheduled commercial flight operations to international destinations from March 27, lifting restrictions after two years and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Nifty’s IT index, auto index and energy index were among gainers, rising 1% each.

Asian markets stabilised as investors assessed the impact of a worsening conflict in Ukraine and a US ban on Russian oil.

Oil prices jumped after US President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.