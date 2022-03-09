Western culture has deprived women of their rights: JI chief

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief, Sirajul Haq on Tuesday, calling for the protection of women’s rights has said that Islam 1,400 year ago has not only acknowledged women’s rights but also ensured their provision.

Addressing a large number of JI activities on the eve of International Women’s Day, which was attended by female doctors, teachers, lawyers, students, and other JI workers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, he said that Western culture has stripped women of their rights but has only turned them into “a sex symbol”.

He said that in contrast with the Western society and culture, Islam has strengthened the women in every sphere of life and has honoured her as mother, sister, wife, and daughter. He added that Islam not only guarantees women’s rights but Islam also ensures rights of humanity.

He also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to enrol women votes in accordance with their ratio in the national population. He further said that separate educational institution for women including vocational training institutes, universities and colleges must be built on priority basis for the uplift of the society. He said that rapists must be given capital punishment and there should be an end to Western culture in Pakistan.

The JI chief said on the occasion that steps should be taken at government level to provide all the rights to women in accordance with the Islamic teachings. “In the current capitalist system, the rights of both men and women are being exploited. These incidents take place mostly in the areas of Waderas and Jagirdars.”

He said that at present, around 4,000 women in the country were in the list of missing persons, adding that Pervez Musharraf even sold Doctor Afia Siddque to America but the Western-funded non-governmental organizations never expressed any concern over such issues, but they start huge hue and cry and malign Islam if an untoward incident takes place in any religious seminary or by religious persons.

He lamented that protecting the rights of women as well as providing them with equal opportunities of development are not among the priorities of the current government. “The government is not willing to provide basic facilities to working women. It is the responsibility of the government to take immediate steps to provide facilities such as medical coverage to women in the private sector.”

He claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Pakistan People’s Party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and other parties had blocked the Zainab Alert Bill, proving that they did not want to provide protection to female members of society.

“In a society based on justice and Islam, both men and women are respected. The so-called social activists who have [other] ambitions under the guise of women’s emancipation will never succeed,” he said.

“We will never be blind to the imitation of the West. We can achieve success only by connecting with our religion, family and society, and not by following in the footsteps of others,” JI Women Wing Sindh Deputy Nazima Atiya Nisar said that a family is the foundation of a society. “Islam has given women the responsibility to build generations. The number of divorces, Khula and orphans is increasing due to distance from Islam and imbalance in society.”

She said that Islam gives all rights to women, but no woman is more important than Islam. “Some so-called liberal women influenced by the Western civilisation are violating the sanctity of women through immoral slogans and demands under the guise of women’s rights.”

