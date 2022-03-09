ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Anti-govt move: No ‘interference’ will be tolerated: Khaqan

Fazal Sher 09 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: In an obvious reference to the establishment, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and former premier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on Tuesday said that if somebody interfered in the ongoing anti-government movement, the opposition will bring it to the fore.

Talking to reporters, after appearing before Accountability Court, he said that if someone influenced the opposition’s move to table vote of no-confidence against the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the opposition will bring it before the nation.

To a question about finalising strategy of no-trust move, he said the strategy to move vote of no-confidence against the government had been finalised. The opposition had the required numbers for the success of vote of no-confidence against the government, he said.

He said the government had threatened the opposition in the National Assembly as well as in the federal cabinet meeting. Former advisor to the prime minister on accountability and interior, Shahzad Akbar, had fled the country, he said.

Abbasi said the corruption committed by the present government would be placed before the nation. “This government has made the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s action vindictive,” he said, adding the government had issued the NAB ordinances in order to avert appointment of a new NAB chairman as the present chairman NAB suited them.

Earlier, he and the other accused appeared before Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case. The court marked attendance of all the accused and adjourned till today (Wednesday) without any proceedings due to absence of Abbasi’s counsel, Barrister Zafarullah Khan.

NAB prosecutor Usman Masood, defence counsel Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi, and Uzair, and witness Naseer Shabir appeared before the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi PTI Anti govt move vote of no confidence against the government

Comments

1000 characters

Anti-govt move: No ‘interference’ will be tolerated: Khaqan

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc

Tier-1 retailers avoiding POS system: GST return form amendment aimed at disallowing 60pc input tax credit

PM says ready to play ‘match’ against ‘political dacoits’

Opposition says optimistic about no-trust move’s prospects

SSGCL: PSM sell-off process hits a snag

Hammad, UAE envoy discuss global inflation, geo-political situation

LME suspends nickel trading after prices double to over $100,000

Read more stories