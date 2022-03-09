Man kills wife, father-in-law and brother-in-law

ISLAMABAD: A man killed his wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and another person over a family dispute in the limits of Aabpara police station. Police said that the accused Abdur Raheem shot them dead over a family feud. The suspect first shot his wife Raheela Bano dead and medical technician Shoaib Aziz at mother and child center at Polyclinic in G-6 area.

The suspect then went to the house of his in-laws’ and killed his father-in-law Azizur Rehman and brother-in-law Shoiab Aziz. When the suspect come out of his in-law’s house a neighbour of the victims shot and injured the suspect, the police said. The police rushed to the scene soon after the incident and arrested Abdul Raheem and the neighbour.

