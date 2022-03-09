ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI marks International Women’s Day

Recorder Report 09 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Tuesday marked the International Women’s Day, holding a rights walk in the city.

A large number of participants took part in the walk, which JI Women’s wing organized outside Karachi Press Club, demanding due rights for the female section of the society. The participants with placards and banners on hands, raising chants in favour of women’s rights but hit out the liberals for their western agenda. Liberals do not reflect the real issues of women in Pakistan and their slogans are misleading too, the participants chanted.

Speaking on the occasion, JI female leader, Atia Nisar said that “there is a need of a sound family to ensure protection and care for women”.

Chief of JI Karachi Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman demanded of the government to ensure provision of due rights for women in the society.

The JI leader said that the prevailing capitalist order of the world is usurping rights of both women and men. He added that both the corporate culture and feudalism are responsible for the miseries of women.

“Unfortunately, the cases of Karokari (murder in the name of so called honor), marriage of women with Quran and other cases of cruelty are reported from the areas of influence by feudal lords enjoying treasury benches in the legislative assemblies,” he said. He demanded of the government to ensure education and transport facilities as well as the right to inheritance for the women in the country.

Later while talking to the media, JI Pakistan Women Wing secretary general Tasneem Moazam said that “Islamic teachings safeguard the rights of women and suggest the right path to both women and men”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Jamaat e Islami (JI) JI marks International Women’s Day JI Women’s wing

Comments

1000 characters

JI marks International Women’s Day

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc

Tier-1 retailers avoiding POS system: GST return form amendment aimed at disallowing 60pc input tax credit

PM says ready to play ‘match’ against ‘political dacoits’

Opposition says optimistic about no-trust move’s prospects

SSGCL: PSM sell-off process hits a snag

Hammad, UAE envoy discuss global inflation, geo-political situation

LME suspends nickel trading after prices double to over $100,000

Read more stories