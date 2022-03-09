JI marks International Women’s Day

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Tuesday marked the International Women’s Day, holding a rights walk in the city.

A large number of participants took part in the walk, which JI Women’s wing organized outside Karachi Press Club, demanding due rights for the female section of the society. The participants with placards and banners on hands, raising chants in favour of women’s rights but hit out the liberals for their western agenda. Liberals do not reflect the real issues of women in Pakistan and their slogans are misleading too, the participants chanted.

Speaking on the occasion, JI female leader, Atia Nisar said that “there is a need of a sound family to ensure protection and care for women”.

Chief of JI Karachi Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman demanded of the government to ensure provision of due rights for women in the society.

The JI leader said that the prevailing capitalist order of the world is usurping rights of both women and men. He added that both the corporate culture and feudalism are responsible for the miseries of women.

“Unfortunately, the cases of Karokari (murder in the name of so called honor), marriage of women with Quran and other cases of cruelty are reported from the areas of influence by feudal lords enjoying treasury benches in the legislative assemblies,” he said. He demanded of the government to ensure education and transport facilities as well as the right to inheritance for the women in the country.

Later while talking to the media, JI Pakistan Women Wing secretary general Tasneem Moazam said that “Islamic teachings safeguard the rights of women and suggest the right path to both women and men”.

