World Women Day: Call to end violence, discrimination against women

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing, Karachi celebrated International Women Day on Tuesday and called for stopping all kind of indiscrimination against the women in the society.

JI Women Wing Karachi organised a ‘Women March’ at the Karachi Press Club to mark the International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

While addressing to the Women March, Nazim Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said, “Women are facing indiscrimination, so it must be stopped. If women can’t achieve their due rights, how a society can progress with the passage of time? Women can play their positive part in the development of the country.” He said women are main victim of basic rights, because several families do not want to give share in the heritage, adding “women must know how to raise their voice to get respect in the society. Islam secured the right of property, inheritance for women. The women must come forward to get their rights.”

He urged upon society to acknowledge the role played by women in country’s development as a nation. He urged the government to eradicate all kind of unfairness against the women in the society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022