Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
09 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 8, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,878.35
High: 43,427.83
Low: 42,782.52
Net Change: 388.62
Volume (000): 92,995
Value (000): 5,180,877
Makt Cap (000) 1,758,077,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,589.76
NET CH. (-) 157.82
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,842.35
NET CH. (-) 87.84
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,723.90
NET CH. (-) 77.39
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,489.57
NET CH. (-) 84.99
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,933.87
NET CH. (-) 57.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,200.59
NET CH. (-) 4.60
------------------------------------
As on: 8-March-2022
====================================
