KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 8, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,878.35 High: 43,427.83 Low: 42,782.52 Net Change: 388.62 Volume (000): 92,995 Value (000): 5,180,877 Makt Cap (000) 1,758,077,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,589.76 NET CH. (-) 157.82 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,842.35 NET CH. (-) 87.84 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,723.90 NET CH. (-) 77.39 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,489.57 NET CH. (-) 84.99 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,933.87 NET CH. (-) 57.84 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,200.59 NET CH. (-) 4.60 ------------------------------------ As on: 8-March-2022 ====================================

