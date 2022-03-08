ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro near 22-month lows as Ukraine crisis grips

Reuters 08 Mar, 2022

LONDON: The euro was trading near 22-month lows on Tuesday as war in Ukraine darkens Europe’s economic outlook, while currencies lifted by rocketing energy prices paused after a weeks-long rally.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to increased demand for assets seen as safer across markets, with the dollar - the world’s reserve currency - up around 3% over nearly two weeks as the crisis has intensified.

The euro regained ground on the day after five sessions of declines, but is still trading near a trough of $1.08060 on Monday - its lowest since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic gripped Europe.

Russia’s offensive in Ukraine continued on Tuesday but at a slower pace, though fighting is showing no signs of abating. Russia calls its actions a “special military operation”.

The crisis has led to soaring energy prices and concerns about inflation and a possible hit to global economic recovery.

“The price action appears to reflect building concerns over a sharper slowdown/recession for the global economy on the back of the energy price shock,” currency analysts at MUFG said in a note.

“The weakening growth outlook for the euro-zone economy is already reflected by the weaker euro.”

The dollar index was broadly flat on the day at 99.146 , while the euro was last up 0.2% at $1.08795.

The single currency was briefly trading at parity with the Swiss franc on Monday for the first time in seven years, but again gained some ground, last up 0.6%.

Traders are expecting choppy markets, with euro/dollar volatility gauges at their highest since the market chaos of March 2020. Overall forex volatility gauges were also up to the highest level since April 2020.

Although Germany’s opposition to a ban on Russian energy imports knocked oil futures from Monday’s 14-year peak, analysts expect the supply shock to persist and hold back growth.

The ECB meets on Thursday with the spectre of stagflation prompting economists to suggest policymakers might delay rate hikes until late in the year.

Sterling was last up 0.2% at $1.31270 after falling to a new 16-month low of $1.30830 earlier in the trading session.

The yen dipped slightly to 115.57 per dollar.

Besides commodities’ rally, the war and subsequent Western sanctions have crushed Russian assets, with the rouble falling to a record low of 160 to the dollar in erratic offshore trade on Monday. The rouble firmed slightly in thin offshore trade on Tuesday.

Commodities and exporters’ currencies paused on Tuesday, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars off Monday’s four-month peaks. Traders are starting to fret that in the longer run sky-high commodity prices could become a drag on world growth.

The Aussie was last down a third of a percent at $0.72905, while the kiwi was broadly flat at $0.68290.

Euro Yuan Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Euro near 22-month lows as Ukraine crisis grips

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran

Pakistan Rupee falls to historic low against US dollar

Powerful blast kills 3, injures 19 in Sibi

Govt seeks $21bn support from China

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

Oil rises as fears of Russian oil sanctions spur supply concerns

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.63bn

IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

London suspends nickel trade after record spike

Read more stories