Bilawal demands PM dissolve NA

LAHORE: Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is left with 24 hours to dissolve the National Assembly.

He was addressing party workers on his way to Islamabad. He said the prime minister had damaged the country’s interests by criticizing European countries. “Pakistan has billions of dollars’ worth of trade with the European countries.” He said hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis lived and worked in Europe.

Earlier, the party workers had extended rousing welcome to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in various cities including Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Gujrat and Lalamusa. Bilawal himself was highly charged in response to warm receptions on the part of party works.

He said ‘go selected go’ had become voice of the nation right from Karachi to Gujrat, adding it had become a national slogan now.

Bilawal gets a rousing welcome in Punjab

According to him, the people of Pakistan have lost under the leadership of Imran Khan for his false claims and promises over the last three and half years. Therefore, he (Imran Khan) is left with 24 hours to resign and dissolve the assembly for fresh general elections.

He said Imran Khan was known as ‘selected’ prime minister, not enjoying the trust of the people of Pakistan. He was known as ‘selected’ all over the world, he added. “This puppet does not deserve to be a prime minister because of his incapability and incapacity,” he said.

Bilawal said the government had changed the name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to Ehsas with a mindset of erasing the name of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto from the minds of people of Pakistan. “But he could not erase this name from the hearts of the people,” he asserted followed by a big applause from the crowd.

He said the selected prime minister had crushed labourers, farmers, youth and women economically. The PPP is the only political party possessing the ability to steer the country out of crisis. When President Zardari came to power in 2008, he said, a worst recession had hit the world at large.

But the PPP provided relief to the people by starting BISP besides giving rise to salaries 120 percent and pensions by 100 percent. Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the other hand, had a track record of giving relief to the rich and miseries to the poor, he said.

