Xi condemns Peshawar mosque blast

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Peshawar on Friday in which many precious lives were lost. President Xi, in a message to his Pakistani counterpart Dr Arif Alvi, also expressed deep condolences, on behalf of the Chinese government and the people, to the victims and extended sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families.

“China strongly condemns the terrorist attack and firmly supports efforts made by the Pakistani government and the people to fight terrorism, maintain stability in the country and protect the people’s safety,” Xi said. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Imran Khan over the attack.