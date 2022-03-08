ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
Fight against terrorism: PM for bigger role of provinces

Recorder Report 08 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Apex Committee on National Action Plan (NAP), on Monday, strongly condemned the Peshawar mosque attack and wanted to strengthen the role of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to coordinate measures essential for countering terrorism and capacity building of the counter terrorism departments.

The meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday also stressed that the provinces need to allocate more resources for conducting effective investigations by adopting scientific techniques and setting up modern forensic labs. The need to accord conclusive end to terrorism cases in courts of law was also emphasized.

The prime minister said that the government has a zero tolerance for terrorists, adding a swift persecution is required to set an example out of terrorist elements.

He emphasized that a multi-pronged approach, full spectrum and vigorous implementation of the NAP, is required to thwart the threat of terrorism.

The prime minister stressed upon taking proactive measures to tackle such incidents in the future.

PM Imran launches Pakistan’s first National Security Policy

He stated that the nefarious designs to destabilise the country would never succeed as the entire nation is united to defeat the menace of terrorism.

He said that the public realises that some elements are trying to create disharmony on the basis of sectarianism and hate speech, but the State will never allow such designs to succeed.

Secretary Interior Division presented a detailed briefing on the implementation status of the NAP including measures taken to choke terror financing, countering violent extremism, investigation and prosecution of terrorism cases, intolerance towards militancy, capacity building of law enforcement agencies, regulation and registration of seminaries, merger of formerly FATA areas, reforms in criminal justice system, eliminating sectarian terrorism, curbing smuggling, narco-traffic and human trafficking, reconciliation process in Balochistan and issues related to refugees.

The meeting was briefed that satisfactory implementation has been achieved on majority action points; however, support from provincial governments is required for inter-provincial issues.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers including Fawad Ahmed, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Asad Umar, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief ministers, Sardar Usman Buzdar (Punjab), Murad Ali Shah (Sindh), Mehmood Khan (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa), Abdul Quddus Bazenjo (Balochistan), Khalid Khursheed (Gilgit-Baltistan), chief secretaries, inspector generals of police, and senior civil and military officers.

