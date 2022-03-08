Justice Zaman refers Dar’s petition to another bench

LAHORE: Justice Faisal Zaman Khan of the Lahore High Court on Monday, after removing objection raised by the office, referred a petition of PML-N senator and former finance minister Ishaq Dar to Chief Justice for its disposal by Justice Jawad Hassan already hearing a matter of the petitioner.

Dar is living abroad in self-exile approached the court through his special attorney Muhammad Yasin Baig with the prayer to direct the Chairman Senate to allow him taking oath through a video link. The office had objected that the power of attorney was not attested by the London consulate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022