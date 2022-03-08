Clarification by Railways

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways rejected the news item published in Daily Business Recorder on March 05 regarding the ML-1 and termed the news as baseless and against the facts.

The PR spokesperson said in a statement issued here that there was no fault in the design of ML-1 project to be completed under the CPEC and it was vetted by the third party as well.

He said that the Planning Commission also verified it through the third party which found it perfectly good. He clarified that the cause of delay in the execution on the ML-1 project was loan negotiations with China which were ongoing at the higher level.

It is pertinent to mention that in the news item, it was baselessly claimed that faulty design and incompetent consultation was the cause of delay in the ML-1 project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022