Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
08 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 7, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,266.97
High: 44,551.35
Low: 43,049.41
Net Change: 1,284.38
Volume (000): 104,843
Value (000): 6,418,712
Makt Cap (000) 1,774,012,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,747.58
NET CH. (-) 308.61
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,930.19
NET CH. (-) 311.10
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,801.29
NET CH. (-) 212.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,574.56
NET CH. (-) 211.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,991.71
NET CH. (-) 91.88
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,205.19
NET CH. (-) 194.25
------------------------------------
As on: 7-March-2022
====================================
