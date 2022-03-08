KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 7, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,266.97 High: 44,551.35 Low: 43,049.41 Net Change: 1,284.38 Volume (000): 104,843 Value (000): 6,418,712 Makt Cap (000) 1,774,012,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,747.58 NET CH. (-) 308.61 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,930.19 NET CH. (-) 311.10 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,801.29 NET CH. (-) 212.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,574.56 NET CH. (-) 211.01 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,991.71 NET CH. (-) 91.88 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,205.19 NET CH. (-) 194.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 7-March-2022 ====================================

