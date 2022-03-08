Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (March 7, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07814 0.07714 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.31014 0.23057 0.31014 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.61014 0.52300 0.61014 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.93943 0.82871 0.93943 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 1.35286 1.33071 1.39229 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
