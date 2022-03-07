ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.28%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.06%)
AVN 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.31%)
BOP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.27%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.47%)
MLCF 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.2%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.43%)
PTC 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-7.48%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-12.22%)
BR100 4,325 Decreased By -188.5 (-4.18%)
BR30 15,560 Decreased By -1014.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 43,267 Decreased By -1284.4 (-2.88%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -604.1 (-3.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Wall Street opens mostly lower as oil prices surge

AFP 07 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: US stocks were mostly lower at the start of trading Monday amid ongoing concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has sent global oil prices soaring.

And as the civilian death toll mounts in Ukraine, the IMF and World Bank are warning about the consequences the conflict and the tough sanctions imposed on Russia will have on the global economy, which is still trying to regain its footing from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brent crude spiked to nearly $140 a barrel, but has since retreated, and Western allies have so far refrained from targeting Russia's oil exports for sanctions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost another 0.9 percent about 15 minutes into the trading session to 33,322.18

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.8 percent 4,292.88, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index 0.6 percent to 13,228.32.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said "the outlook is anything but clear at the moment on the geopolitical and economic fronts.

US stocks drop as Ukraine worries overshadow good jobs data

"That's why trading conditions are expected to remain volatile, with appreciable moves to the upside and the downside based on the latest headlines," he said in a commentary.

US investors will get a report on consumer prices on Thursday, a key figure ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, when the central bank is expected to raise the benchmark interest rate to tamp down rising inflation.

CPI in January hit a four decade high, and though Fed officials had expected price pressures to ease in coming months, the war in Ukraine could push inflation higher.

The IMF said "the economic consequences are already very serious," and warned that "Energy and commodity prices -- including wheat and other grains -- have surged, adding to inflationary pressures from supply chain disruptions and the rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic."

