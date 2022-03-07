ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.28%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.06%)
AVN 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.31%)
BOP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.27%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.47%)
MLCF 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.2%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.43%)
PTC 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-7.48%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-12.22%)
BR100 4,325 Decreased By -188.5 (-4.18%)
BR30 15,560 Decreased By -1014.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 43,267 Decreased By -1284.4 (-2.88%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -604.1 (-3.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Medvedev stays ATP No.1 but no longer flies a flag

AFP 07 Mar, 2022

PARIS: While the ATP rankings barely moved on Monday following a weekend when the Davis Cup replaced tournaments, there was one visible change, as the Russian flag vanished from the list.

Daniil Medvedev stayed on top, but the country column next to his name contained a white rectangle, after the ATP responded to the invasion of Ukraine, by deciding last week to allow Russian and Belarusian players to continue to compete, but not under their national flags.

Andrey Rublev, who dropped a place to seventh, Aslan Karatsev in 22 and Karen Khachanov, who fell one spot to 26, also had their nationality hidden by the ATP.

Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, who rose two spots to 41, was also flagless.

There no Ukrainians in the men's top 100.

One player who jumped without playing was Dominic Thiem the former number three, out with a wrist injury since June, rose one spot to 50 just as he postponed his return to the ATP tour circuit.

The 28-year-old Austrian said on Monday he had decided to skip Indian Wells, which starts on Thursday and the Miami Open from March 23 to April 3 and has pushed back his return until the start of the clay court season in April.

"I had really good practice weeks. The wrist is perfectly fine, the hand is getting better and better, but still I decided to pull out of Indian Wells and of Miami to start on the clay courts," Thiem said on Instagram.

He won the Indian Wells tournament in 2019 and reached number three in the world rankings between March 2020 and February 2021, winning his one major, the US Open in 2020. That was his last title.

Rankings

  1. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 8615 pts

  2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8465

  3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7515

  4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6515

  5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6325

  6. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4928 (+1)

  7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4590 (-1)

  8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3915

  9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3883

  10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3495 (+1)

  11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3468 (-1)

  12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3305

  13. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3020

  14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2660

  15. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2480

  16. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2220

  17. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2156

  18. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 2121

  19. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 2056

  20. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2010

Selected

  1. Dominic Thiem (AUT) (+1)

  2. Andy Murray (GBR) (-4)

Daniil Medvedev ATP rankings

Comments

1000 characters

Medvedev stays ATP No.1 but no longer flies a flag

Brent spikes to $139 on prospect of Russia oil ban, delay in Iran deal

PTI leader Aleem Khan joins Jahangir Tareen's group

Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms

Mansha calls for NBP's privatisation, wants 'tough decisions' for power sector

PM Imran, European Council president discuss Ukraine conflict

Rupee falls near historic low against US dollar as oil prices jump

'Big decisions' needed to control political situation, Pervaiz Elahi tells federal govt

Apple expected to launch new low-cost 5G iPhone

PM launches Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Programme

KPK police have identified a big group of terrorists: Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories