PM launches Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Programme

  • Says scheme is aimed at uplifting lifestyle of underprivileged
BR Web Desk 07 Mar, 2022

Launching the Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Programme in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government aims to improve the lifestyle of the underprivileged segment of society.

Addressing the ceremony on Monday, the PM said that under this programme, 2 million deserving families will be provided with a monthly 30% subsidy on the purchase of wheat flour, pulses and cooking oil.

Talking about the new Ehsaas scheme, the PM said that it has three main targets — to empower women, decrease the number of children out of schools, and counter stunting in children.

The PM said that 98% of disbursements are going into the hands of women in order to economically empower them.

He said the stipend and scholarships being provided under Ehsaas are also higher for the girls than the boys.

The PM also urged the citizens to pay their taxes on time, saying that as long as the people keep giving taxes, the government will keep on enhancing the scope of welfare programs for them.

Record tax collection allowed govt to provide relief to public, says PM Imran

He added that the prices of petrol and diesel in Pakistan were still cheaper in comparison to Dubai and the UAE despite their oil reserves.

He further said that people all over the world suffered economic problems due to coronavirus. However, he added, the government's policies saved people from what could have been the worst-case scenario.

