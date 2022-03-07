ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.28%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.06%)
AVN 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.31%)
BOP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.27%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.47%)
MLCF 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.2%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.43%)
PTC 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-7.48%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-12.22%)
BR100 4,325 Decreased By -188.5 (-4.18%)
BR30 15,560 Decreased By -1014.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 43,267 Decreased By -1284.4 (-2.88%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -604.1 (-3.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling soars again vs euro, weakens against dollar

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

LONDON: The British pound roared to another 5-1/2 year high versus the euro but dropped to its weakest since December 2020 against the dollar, as another volatile session sent investors to buy dollars.

European currencies have been falling fast since Russia invaded Ukraine as investors worry about the impact on their economies of the war and the surge in commodity prices.

While the UK economy is not as exposed as euro zone economies, the pound has been suffering versus the dollar but powered ahead against a euro falling against nearly all currencies.

By 1000 GMT, the pound was down 0.4% at $1.3175, having weakened to as low as $1.3157, its lowest since December 2020.

Against the euro, sterling rose 0.2% to 82.035 pence in Asian hours, its strongest since June 2016.

Investors have pared back their expectations for policy tightening from central banks including the Bank of England given the prospect of slowing economic growth. But traders are still pricing in a 25 basis point hike in rates from the BoE when it meets next week.

Bank of England Russia UK economy Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling soars again vs euro, weakens against dollar

Brent spikes to $139 on prospect of Russia oil ban, delay in Iran deal

Russia to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on March 7

Mansha calls for NBP's privatisation, wants 'tough decisions' for power sector

PM launches Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Programme

Rupee falls near historic low against US dollar as oil prices jump

China open to mediating on Ukraine, says friendship with Russia 'rock-solid'

Apple expected to launch new low-cost 5G iPhone

KPK police have identified a big group of terrorists: Sheikh Rashid

Former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passes away in Lahore

Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

Read more stories