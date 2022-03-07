KPK police have identified a big group of terrorists: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police have identified a "big group of terrorists" and they will soon be nabbed.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the minister said that some foreign forces want to destabilise Pakistan. His statement comes following the Peshawar suicide bomb blast which killed at least 62 people and injured 200, including children.

Rashid further said that the opposition’s no-confidence motion will fail as they have to get the support of 172 members of the National Assembly. No-confidence motion either against the NA speaker or Prime Minister Imran Khan will face defeat, he added.

He further said that if the opposition fails in a no-confidence motion, it will blame the third umpire. "Even their faces show that they will lose," he said.

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

He added that regardless of the soaring prices of petroleum products in the international market, the government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs10 per liter and that of electricity by Rs5 per unit, PM Imran has given an independent foreign policy to the country.

While talking about the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Rashid said no hurdle will be created in the way of PPP's long march. He said the PPP made the right decision in changing their route on account of the Australian cricket team.

"PPP will be provided security to Express chowk," he added.