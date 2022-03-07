ANL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.18%)
ASC 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.87%)
ASL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.21%)
AVN 89.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-7.22%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.05%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.91%)
GGGL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-6.72%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 30.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-6.52%)
PACE 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.92%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
SNGP 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.22%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -5.73 (-7.27%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.48%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-10.79%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -177.7 (-3.94%)
BR30 15,605 Decreased By -969.8 (-5.85%)
KSE100 43,323 Decreased By -1228.7 (-2.76%)
KSE30 16,864 Decreased By -565.2 (-3.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KPK police have identified a big group of terrorists: Sheikh Rashid

  • Interior minister says some foreign forces want to destabilize Pakistan
BR Web Desk 07 Mar, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police have identified a "big group of terrorists" and they will soon be nabbed.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the minister said that some foreign forces want to destabilise Pakistan. His statement comes following the Peshawar suicide bomb blast which killed at least 62 people and injured 200, including children.

Rashid further said that the opposition’s no-confidence motion will fail as they have to get the support of 172 members of the National Assembly. No-confidence motion either against the NA speaker or Prime Minister Imran Khan will face defeat, he added.

He further said that if the opposition fails in a no-confidence motion, it will blame the third umpire. "Even their faces show that they will lose," he said.

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

He added that regardless of the soaring prices of petroleum products in the international market, the government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs10 per liter and that of electricity by Rs5 per unit, PM Imran has given an independent foreign policy to the country.

While talking about the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Rashid said no hurdle will be created in the way of PPP's long march. He said the PPP made the right decision in changing their route on account of the Australian cricket team.

"PPP will be provided security to Express chowk," he added.

Pakistan Sheikh Rashid PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

KPK police have identified a big group of terrorists: Sheikh Rashid

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

Russia to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on March 7

Former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passes away in Lahore

Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Read more stories