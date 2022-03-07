ANL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.78%)
ASC 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.87%)
ASL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.82%)
AVN 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.82 (-7.04%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.91%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-7.11%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 30.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-6.52%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.92%)
PTC 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.4%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
SNGP 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-5.25%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-7.36%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-10.63%)
BR100 4,336 Decreased By -177.6 (-3.94%)
BR30 15,590 Decreased By -984.6 (-5.94%)
KSE100 43,317 Decreased By -1234 (-2.77%)
KSE30 16,865 Decreased By -563.7 (-3.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

More than winning, Rohit wants to secure India's future

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

MUMBAI: India's crushing victory over Sri Lanka was an impeccable start to Rohit Sharma's reign as test captain but the all-format leader says creating a bench strength to secure the team's future will be a bigger challenge to him than winning matches.

The Mohali test was Rohit's first assignment as captain of India's test side after Virat Kohli stepped down in a surprise move after the team's 2-1 defeat in their last test series in South Africa.

The 34-year-old could not have hoped for a better start after India thrashed Sri Lanka inside three days by an innings and 222 runs.

India's test side, however, were not just transitioning to a new leadership against Sri Lanka but were also playing a match for the first time in over a decade with both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane missing from their batting lineup.

The duo were dropped after inconsistent performances lately.

"It's not just about 11 players, it's also about the people who are sitting outside wanting to get their chances," Rohit told reporters after Sunday's win. "About creating that bench strength, which will hold the future of Indian cricket.

"If you create that bench strength and you start thinking from now, Indian cricket will be in good hands. That is one of my challenges and one of the responsibilities I want to take upon me."

Rohit, who also leads India in 50 overs and Twenty20 formats, has promised to back the younger players in the side.

The opening batter from Mumbai said he wants to give the cricketers a platform and clarity of roles so they can perform freely when their opportunity arrives.

"It's going to be my biggest challenge, more than, in fact, winning games," he continued. "For me what will be important is how I approach those guys who are sitting outside and how I can get them in good mindset.

"When they get an opportunity they should be very clear as to what they want to go out there and achieve.

When you're playing (for India), there will be a lot of pressure.

"But we as team management want to create a very healthy and positive atmosphere where guys are just going out there and doing what they are supposed to do."

Virat Kohli SriLanka Rohit Sharma's

Comments

1000 characters

More than winning, Rohit wants to secure India's future

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

KPK police have identified a big group of terrorists: Sheikh Rashid

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

Russia to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on March 7

Former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passes away in Lahore

Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Read more stories