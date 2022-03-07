Play resumes in Pakistan-Australia Test after weather delay

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Australia resumed the first Test after lunch Monday after losing the entire fourth day's morning session because of a wet outfield caused by heavy overnight rain.

Australia were 271-2 in their first innings when play started, with Marnus Labuschagne on 69 and Steve Smith 24, trailing Pakistan by 205 runs.

Australia are on their first tour to Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears.

The second Test of the series is in Karachi from March 12-16 and the third in Lahore from March 21-25.