ANL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.78%)
ASC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.62%)
ASL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.21%)
AVN 89.98 Decreased By ▼ -6.83 (-7.06%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.14%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.96%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.9%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.35%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.99%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.23%)
MLCF 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.43%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.33%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
SNGP 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-5.8%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 73.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.69 (-7.22%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.95%)
YOUW 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-10.48%)
BR100 4,330 Decreased By -182.9 (-4.05%)
BR30 15,583 Decreased By -991.8 (-5.98%)
KSE100 43,277 Decreased By -1274.8 (-2.86%)
KSE30 16,844 Decreased By -584.8 (-3.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Play resumes in Pakistan-Australia Test after weather delay

AFP Updated 07 Mar, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Australia resumed the first Test after lunch Monday after losing the entire fourth day's morning session because of a wet outfield caused by heavy overnight rain.

Australia were 271-2 in their first innings when play started, with Marnus Labuschagne on 69 and Steve Smith 24, trailing Pakistan by 205 runs.

Australia are on their first tour to Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears.

Azhar and Haq hundreds put Pakistan in driving seat in first Test

The second Test of the series is in Karachi from March 12-16 and the third in Lahore from March 21-25.

