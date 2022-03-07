ANL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-7.37%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.46%)
ASL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.65%)
AVN 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-6.21%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.23%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.3%)
GGL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.79%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.33%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.58%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
PRL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.77%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
SNGP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.64%)
TELE 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.54%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-6.61%)
TREET 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-5.93%)
TRG 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -4.68 (-5.94%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.35%)
BR100 4,330 Decreased By -182.9 (-4.05%)
BR30 15,630 Decreased By -944.6 (-5.7%)
KSE100 43,253 Decreased By -1298.2 (-2.91%)
KSE30 16,852 Decreased By -577.2 (-3.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall as Ukraine crisis, COVID-19 outbreaks weigh

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Monday, tracking a slump in global equity markets amid surging commodity prices and an escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, while resurgent domestic COVID-19 outbreaks also weighed on sentiment.

China on Saturday set a higher-than-expected economic growth target, which analysts say is tough to reach and requires more supporting measures.

The CSI300 index fell 2.4% to 4,389.39 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5% to 3,396.73.

The Hang Seng index dropped 3.4% to 21,159.18. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 3.1% to 7,448.74.

** China targeted slower economic growth of around 5.5% this year as headwinds including an uncertain global recovery and a downturn in the country's vast property sector cast a pall on the world's second-largest economy. The target was, however, above economists and analysts' estimates.

** Around the globe, oil prices soared and shares sank as the risk of a US and European ban on Russian products and delays in Iranian talks triggered what was shaping up as a major stagflationary shock for world markets.

** Consumer staples, healthcare, information technology, and semiconductor stocks went down between 2.8% and 3.3%.

** Mainland China reported the highest number of daily new local symptomatic COVID-19 infections in about two years, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant pressures its stringent policy to curb each outbreak quickly.

** Tourism and transport dropped 5% and 3.6%, respectively.

** However, real estate developers edged up 0.8%.

** "Beijing continues to encourage the 'one city, one policy', in order to facilitating a virtuous cycle and healthy development of the housing market," HSBC analysts said in a note.

** Outflows through the Northbound leg of Stock Connect on Monday morning totalled roughly 7.2 billion yuan ($1.14 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

** The Hang Seng Index was headed for its lowest close since July 2016, and has lost 9.6% YTD.

** "While we continue to believe that Hong Kong offers deep allocation value at its recent levels, not everyone can stomach the potential market upheaval, should the Ukraine War intensify further," Hao Hong, head of research at BOCOM International, said in a note.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index plunged nearly 4% to a record low, with Meituan slumping roughly 8%.

** Financial stocks fell 3.9%, with HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered down more than 6% each.

** The energy sector added 0.7%, led by gains in oil stocks.

China stock Russia Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall as Ukraine crisis, COVID-19 outbreaks weigh

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Bilawal demands PM get fresh mandate

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Amnesty scheme: FBR empowers Commissioner IR to re-compute tax

Gold crosses $2,000-mark, palladium at record high on Ukraine crisis

PM ‘identifies’ those behind no-trust move plan

Read more stories