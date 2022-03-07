ANL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-7.29%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.46%)
ASL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.65%)
AVN 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.06 (-6.26%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.69%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
FNEL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.6%)
GGGL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.3%)
GGL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.52%)
GTECH 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.42%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.61%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.58%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.23%)
PRL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.77%)
PTC 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.02%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
SNGP 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.36%)
TELE 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.19%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-6.48%)
TREET 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-5.7%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-5.76%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.93%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
YOUW 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-6.51%)
BR100 4,330 Decreased By -182.9 (-4.05%)
BR30 15,630 Decreased By -944.6 (-5.7%)
KSE100 43,253 Decreased By -1298.2 (-2.91%)
KSE30 16,852 Decreased By -577.2 (-3.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares, rupee fall as oil prices soar on Ukraine crisis

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares tumbled and the rupee hit record lows on Monday, as a spike in oil prices on fears of a ban on Russian oil imports stoked worries about higher inflation and bigger current account deficit for the world's third-largest importer of crude.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 3.02% to 15,754.55 by 0503 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex slid 3.21% to 52,587.46. Both the indexes extended losses to a fourth straight session.

The Indian rupee hit a record low at the opening deals on Monday, touching its weakest level ever at 76.96 over a surge in global crude oil prices.

Oil prices hit over $130 a barrel on Monday after the United States and European allies explored a Russian oil import ban, while delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets sped up supply fears.

India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirements, and higher prices push up the country's trade and current account deficit while also hurting the rupee and fuelling imported inflation.

"Implications for India with rising crude is that if crude sustains around or above 100, then every 10 dollar rise in crude effectively means that the net trade deficit for India goes up by $15 billion," said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co, India.

The perception that a lot of foreign investors will have is that emerging markets like India carry an additional risk factor in terms of all these macro dynamics playing out and, as a safety measure, there is a move towards the dollar, Joshi said.

The Nifty's bank index, financial services index , private sector bank index, auto index and IT index were among the top losers, dropping between 1% and 4%.

India stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares, rupee fall as oil prices soar on Ukraine crisis

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Bilawal demands PM get fresh mandate

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Amnesty scheme: FBR empowers Commissioner IR to re-compute tax

Gold crosses $2,000-mark, palladium at record high on Ukraine crisis

PM ‘identifies’ those behind no-trust move plan

Read more stories