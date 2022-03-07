Covid-19 claims 7 more lives

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported seven deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 1,514,258.

A statement issued here on Sunday by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said that nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,265 while 755 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,520 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,085 in Sindh, 6,288 in KP, 1,017 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 376 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

