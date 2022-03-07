ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIA, NFEH initiate tree-plantation drive

Press Release 07 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: PIA in collaboration with NFEH (National Forum for Environment and Health) initiated their joint tree plantation campaign on the arrival of spring season, to further promote Prime Minister’s vision for a Clean and Green Pakistan.

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik planted a sapling at the airline’s Head Office. President NFEH Naeem Qureshi and CEO Saylani Welfare Trust, Muhammad Ghazaal were present at the occasion.

PIA will plant trees in Karachi and other cities of Pakistan. The National Flag Carrier PIA has been participating in the tree planting campaign for the last few years and now with the joint efforts of NFEH, about 10,000 saplings will be planted in different cities of Pakistan.

The purpose of tree planting is to create a better environment, green and prosperous Pakistan for future generations said CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

Senior Officials of the Airline were also present at the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Comments

Comments are closed.

