PM Imran announces Rs500 billion package for South Punjab

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced a massive Rs500 billion development package for South Punjab, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a large political gathering in Mailsi Tehsil of Vehari district, South Punjab, the premier said that his government took concrete measures to provide relief to farmers, which will pave the way for the development of the country. He said that the government was preparing a Rs132 billion subsidy package to provide cheap urea to the farmers of the country.

“I'm aware of urea crisis, [therefore], we are importing urea from China which will be here soon. We saved people from coronavirus, we are facing inflation crises, still, we tried best to save people,” PM Imran said.

He also announced to table a bill in the National Assembly for the creation of a separate province of South Punjab.

He said the government is taking concrete steps to reduce inflation, create job opportunities, and strengthen the national economy. Prime Minister Imran said that the government made record tax collection this year, which is why the prices of petrol and electricity were slashed to provide relief to the masses.

Talking about recent bomb blast in Peshawar, he said government is committed to overcome terrorism and promote peace and stability in the country. Imran Khan said Pakistan incurred huge loss in terms of finance and infrastructure in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Industries and Productions Khusro Bakhtiar termed this gathering a historic occasion. While addressing the rally, Bakhtiar hinted that Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to make an important announcement, which would change the destiny of this region.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first party that protected the rights of the people of South Punjab, and added that the party would end the sufferings of people of Sindh as well after winning the next general election.

