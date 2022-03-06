ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,265
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,514,258
75524hr
Sindh
569,978
Punjab
502,621
Balochistan
35,380
Islamabad
134,620
KPK
216,983
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran announces Rs500 billion package for South Punjab

  • Approves Rs132 billion subsidy on purchase of urea
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Mar, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced a massive Rs500 billion development package for South Punjab, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a large political gathering in Mailsi Tehsil of Vehari district, South Punjab, the premier said that his government took concrete measures to provide relief to farmers, which will pave the way for the development of the country. He said that the government was preparing a Rs132 billion subsidy package to provide cheap urea to the farmers of the country.

“I'm aware of urea crisis, [therefore], we are importing urea from China which will be here soon. We saved people from coronavirus, we are facing inflation crises, still, we tried best to save people,” PM Imran said.

He also announced to table a bill in the National Assembly for the creation of a separate province of South Punjab.

Opposition and its movement will 'go home' in coming week: Fawad

He said the government is taking concrete steps to reduce inflation, create job opportunities, and strengthen the national economy. Prime Minister Imran said that the government made record tax collection this year, which is why the prices of petrol and electricity were slashed to provide relief to the masses.

Talking about recent bomb blast in Peshawar, he said government is committed to overcome terrorism and promote peace and stability in the country. Imran Khan said Pakistan incurred huge loss in terms of finance and infrastructure in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Industries and Productions Khusro Bakhtiar termed this gathering a historic occasion. While addressing the rally, Bakhtiar hinted that Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to make an important announcement, which would change the destiny of this region.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first party that protected the rights of the people of South Punjab, and added that the party would end the sufferings of people of Sindh as well after winning the next general election.

More to follow.

PDM PTI PMImran Khan no confidence motion PTI rally in Melsi

Comments

1000 characters

PM Imran announces Rs500 billion package for South Punjab

Reasons behind hike in prices of pulses spelled out

Russia strikes Ukrainian military air base with long-range weapons

Bilawal sticks to demand for PM’s resignation

Year-on-year: Food prices jump 20.7pc to hit record high in Feb: FAO

Israel PM meets Putin on Ukraine in 'risky' diplomatic gamble

Khawaja misses hundred for Australia as Pakistan Test hit by rain

Vastrakar, Rana record stand sees India overwhelm Pakistan

Saudi Arabia lifts most Covid-19 restrictions

Peshawar blast: PM says all perpetrators, facilitators must be apprehended

NTDC seeks PD’s support for restoration of sales tax exemption

Read more stories