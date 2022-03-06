ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
Bilawal’s ‘long march’ reduced to a ‘short march’ in Sahiwal: Farrukh

Recorder Report 06 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that Bilawal Bhutto’s long march turned into a short march in Sahiwal and advised him to hold public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan instead of Nasir Bagh, to prove his popularity.

While talking to media after addressing the inaugural session of an interactive learning training workshop on ‘Changing Roles, Challenges & Opportunities in Digital Media Age’ organized by National Press Trust (NPT) at a local hotel, Farrukh claimed that jail is ready for Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, as both looted the national exchequer during their regime.

He claimed that the PTI government would not only complete its constitutional term of five years on the basis of its performance and public service, but will again come into power by winning public support in the next general elections.

Answering a question, he said the opposition is united to save their corruption and avoid accountability. Prime Minister Imran Khan had already informed the nation that the opposition will be united against him when accountability process starts, he said.

He also criticized PDM leadership and said this unnatural alliance had failed to meet its commitments and tall claims of toppling the elected government.

The parties, which never had unanimity of views, were once again making failed attempts to forge a united move of no confidence against the government, he said.

Earlier, addressing the workshop, Farrukh Habib said the government had established a digital media studio in Karachi and such studios would also be set up in press clubs of all other major cities of the country. The first state-of-the-art ‘Media University’ will soon be established in Pakistan.

Farrukh Habib maintained that Cyber Crimes Wing had received 94,000 complaints regarding social media, while 750 websites were pointed out which were part of anti-Pakistan propaganda.

He said the digital media had a responsible role to combat fake news and there must be a regulatory authority in place. Last year, the digital media was awarded advertisements worth over Rs 25 billion as most of the news readers switched over to this media and today, around 120 million people in Pakistan were using 4G technology through mobile phones which impact positively on social media.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Long march PTI Government Bilawal Bhutto Farrukh Habib

