Koocha Risaldar tragedy: KP CM vows to bring perpetrators to justice

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with Governor Shah Farman and Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Faiz Hameed paid visit to Imambargah Hussainabad at Kohati Gate Peshawar and offered Fateha for the martyrs of the tragic incident of Koocha Risaldar on Saturday.

They expressed sympathies with the elders of Shia community and relatives of those who lost their lives in the incident and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

On this occasion, they condemned the incident in the strongest possible words and resolve to fight the menace of terrorism till the end was reiterated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor, Chief Minister and Corps Commander said that the entire nation needs to identify the common enemy’s motives behind such incidents which is nothing but to divide the nation; and urged that the whole nation should demonstrate unity and fight back the enemy with the spirit of national unity.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the loss inflicted due to the tragic incident was huge and irreparable which could not be compensated in any form.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022