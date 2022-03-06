ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Lahore’s climate, environment…

06 Mar, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly claimed that the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Central Business District (CBD) projects will help protect climate, environment, and the ecology of Lahore. But he has not given any roadmap to demonstrate his government’s intent in this regard. It is a fact that most of the damage to our environment stems from consumption and construction.

Having said that, I must concede the fact that unlike its predecessors, the PTI government has been found to be a good steward of the environment. The prime minister in particular has been making efforts aimed at protecting and preserving the environment for our children and future generations by taking all the proactive steps. But I have a question: how will RUDA and CBD projects help protect climate, environment and the ecosystem of Lahore?

Abid Chaudhry (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan PTI Government RUDA Lahore’s climate

Comments

Comments are closed.

Lahore’s climate, environment…

Bilawal sticks to demand for PM’s resignation

Year-on-year: Food prices jump 20.7pc to hit record high in Feb: FAO

Peshawar blast: PM says all perpetrators, facilitators must be apprehended

NTDC seeks PD’s support for restoration of sales tax exemption

Khursheed says no-trust motion to be tabled after ‘long march’

Installation of AMI meters in Iesco: Senate panel seeks ADB loan details

Rs 3/kg hike in CNG price announced

Under LEAs investigation: No CE or director of insurance co to be appointed sans affidavit: SECP

Alleged highhandedness of FIA: CPGCL Genco–II seeks Secretary Power’s help

Asad made ADB deputy country director

Read more stories