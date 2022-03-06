Lahore’s climate, environment…

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly claimed that the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Central Business District (CBD) projects will help protect climate, environment, and the ecology of Lahore. But he has not given any roadmap to demonstrate his government’s intent in this regard. It is a fact that most of the damage to our environment stems from consumption and construction.

Having said that, I must concede the fact that unlike its predecessors, the PTI government has been found to be a good steward of the environment. The prime minister in particular has been making efforts aimed at protecting and preserving the environment for our children and future generations by taking all the proactive steps. But I have a question: how will RUDA and CBD projects help protect climate, environment and the ecosystem of Lahore?

Abid Chaudhry (Lahore)

