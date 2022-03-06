Vawda’s disqualification: five in the run for vacant Senate seat

ISLAMABAD: Five candidates are vying for a Senate seat that fell vacant following lifetime disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Saturday.

The election monitoring body said PPP’s Nisar Khuhro, PTI’s Agha Arsalan, and independent candidates Ali Ahmed, Gul Mohammad Jakhrani, and Mukhtiar Damrah will take part in a by-election on the vacant general seat in the Senate from Sindh.

Polling for the by-election will take place from 9am till 6pm on March 9, Wednesday. On Feb 9, the commission disqualified Vawda for lifetime under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.