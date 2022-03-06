ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
Iran devising holistic mechanism for free trade with Pakistan: CG

Recorder Report 06 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Islamic Republic of Iran is devising a holistic mechanism to carry out free trade with Pakistan, so if the policy would be implemented that can help to further strengthen mutual economic and trade relations between the two countries, said Hamid Raza Ghomi, Consul General of Iran in Peshawar.

He said this while talking to president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad here at the Chamber, according to an official statement issued, here on Saturday.

SCCI senior vice-president Imran Khan Mohmand, former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former senior vice-president Zia ul Haq Sarhadi, first Consul Iranian Consulate Peshawar Hossein Maliki, PS to Consul General Peshawar Imtiaz Ali, spokesman Dr Fazal Azeem, executive member Ghulam Bilal Javed were present during the meeting.

Both sides on the occasion agreed to make joint efforts to further enhance trade and economic relations. The Iranian diplomat noted the mutual trade and economic ties between the Pakistan and Iran already increased after enforcement of the Transport Internationaux Routier (TIR) system.

Ghomi informed that his country has worked on a joint mechanism to carry out free trade with Pakistan if the policy would be implemented, so it can easily achieve the US five billion dollars mutual trade target between the two countries.

However, he said the option of barter trade is also available to cement the mutual relationship between Iran and Pakistan. On the occasion, the Iranian envoy suggested signing of MoUs between the Sarhad Chamber and Mashhad Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Mines in Iran for joint initiatives to boost bilateral trade.

free trade Pakistan and Iran Hamid Raza Ghomi Imran Khan Mohmand

