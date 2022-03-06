Chaudhry brothers inquire about Assefa Bhutto’s health

LAHORE: PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi telephoned PPP leader Rukhsana Bangash and inquired about injuries of Aseefa Bhutto, daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed during the long march

Expressing sympathy to Asif Ali Zardari, they said the daughter of a brave mother did not leave the march despite being injured. Rukhsana Bangash thanked the Chaudhry brothers for inquiring about Aseefa Bhutto’s well-being.

Moreover, Ch brothers have congratulated the newly elected officials and members of the Executive Committee of the Association of Electronic Media Editors and Director News for the next two years.

