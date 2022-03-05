ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
Pakistan declare at 476-4 in first Test

AFP Updated 05 Mar, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan declared their first innings at 476-4 Saturday in the first Test against Australia after brilliant hundreds from Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq on the second day in Rawalpindi.

Azhar scored 185 and Haq 157 as Australia toiled hard after Pakistan won the toss and batted on a flat, batting-friendly Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch.

Skipper Babar Azam made 36 while Mohammad Rizwan (29) and Iftikhar Ahmed (13) remained not out.

For Australia, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuchagne took a wicket apiece while Azam was run out.

Score: Pakistan first innings 476-4 declared

