ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SCBC, FBG sign MoU on agri development

Recorder Report 05 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Sri Lanka China Business Council (SCBC) and Four Brothers Group of Pakistan (FBG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make an investment of US 600 million dollars for development of agriculture on modern lines in Pakistan.

SCBC President Rabbi Silva and Four Brothers Chairman Engr Javed Saleem Qureshi inked the document on behalf of their respective organizations at a ceremony held here on Thursday.

The SCBC is a facilitator that coordinates with Belt and Road Initiatives and Private Agricultural companies and investment banks from China, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

SCBC via AMCOT (Agriculture Modernization Corporation Triangle) will develop this joint venture (JV) with the Pakistani company namely four brothers group. Two Chinese universities namely China Ocean University and College of Coastal Agricultural Sciences will be part of this venture to provide technical assistance to the JV. Good quality seeds and Green House infrastructure, processing and packaging with support of science and technology will be given by AMCOT while FBG Pakistan will provide land at different places with required infrastructure, facilitation/approvals (if any required) to carry out development projects. It will also provide skilled and unskilled human resources, local scientific support besides security to run this project.

Speaking on the occasion, FBG Pakistan Chairman Engr Javed Saleem Qureshi said that this venture will open new avenues for farmers and economy of the country. He said that his group was working to increase production of cotton and canola.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton Farmers SCBC Javed Saleem Qureshi Rabbi Silva development of agriculture

Comments

Comments are closed.

SCBC, FBG sign MoU on agri development

Pakistan stays on FATF's 'grey-list', UAE added

World Bank recommends establishing IWA at federal level

Pakistan’s rejoinder to 22 EU countries

CCoE body to review oil, gas exploration status

Peshawar mosque: Over 57 dead, 194 injured in suicide attack

Insurance companies: SECP decides to impose new conditions

Retention of SLIC shares in PRCL: Guidance sought from CCoP

Tax revenue claims stuck in litigations: SC seeks comprehensive report from FBR

PPIB for clearing outstanding receivables of ±660 PMLTC

2014 PTV-Parliament House attack case: Setting aside immunity, President appears before court

Read more stories