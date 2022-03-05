Delegation of Hunza chamber visits PCJCCI

LAHORE: A delegation of Hunza Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry visited Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Friday to discuss joint ventures between Pakistan and China and to address the practical difficulties in JVs.

The meeting was attended by Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Ghulam Nasir, Vice President Hunza Chamber, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, Qasim Ali, Afsar Jan, Executive members of Hunza Chamber of small traders and small industry.

Ghulam Nasir, Vice President Hunza Chamber shared his views by saying that we should promote all weather friendship between Pakistan and China and the borders of both countries should be opened on regular basis rather than alternate days because bilateral trade is associated with these routes.

He further added that various joint ventures should be initiated to provide relaxation and incentives to the small industries of Hunza and Gilgit Baltistan in order to promote regional trade and connectivity.

Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that small traders of Hunza should be empowered by providing maximum opportunities related to the export of special fruits of Hunza which are apples, apricots, grapes, and peaches.

He further added that agriculture is the backbone of the Pakistani economy, and cooperation with China could turn a new page in agricultural modernization and will be a destiny changer for the people of Pakistan.

He added that we will soon invite Chinese delegations to Pakistan with a focus on export promotion of fresh, processed and dry fruits from Pakistan, which would be re-exported to the rest of the world after value addition through Chinese processing and packaging technology

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022