Mar 05, 2022
Pakistan

Work on Shershah, Chakiwara roads to be completed before June 30: Wahab

Recorder Report 05 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh governments Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that some 15 roads are under construction in Lyari and construction of Shershah and Chakiwara roads will be completed before June 30.

Both roads in Lyari were in poor condition. Sher Shah Road is the most important road linking industrial areas with trade zones, the Administrator expressed these views while inspecting the construction work of Shershah Road and Chakiwara Road on Friday. Director General KDA Muhammad Ali Shah, concerned Project Director and Engineers were also present on the occasion.

“Drainage system and sewerage work has been completed before the construction of the road. Encroachments will also be removed,” he added.

He said that development works are also underway in other areas, adding that tender has been issued for Shahra-e-Noor. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that one kilometre of carpeting has been completed for construction of Hawke’s Bay Road from Machli Chowk to KANUPP. He said that Jahangir Road was built by PWD in the past but sewerage and drainage were not taken care of due to which this road was damaged.

“Now we have spoken to PWD again and carpeting of this road will start in next 15 days,” he added.

The Administrator said that Lyari is the stronghold of PPP, adding that our mandate has been snatched from here.

He said that someone else has been selected but it is the PPP which is carrying out construction work in Lyari. “Yesterday I participated in the Long March in Rahim Yar Khan. Today I am in Karachi to perform my duties. The Long March is our political right but at the same time we have to fulfill our designated responsibility,” he added.

He said that construction work of sports complex at Kakri Ground in Lyari is in progress. Experience of Urban Forest in Lyari Expressway has been successful where parks are also being constructed on an area of five acres.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Urban Forest is a pilot project that will be taken further and will be worked on in other areas as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Murtaza Wahab Sindh Government construction of Shershah Sher Shah Road

