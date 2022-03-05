ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
VLSFO crack posts biggest weekly gain

Reuters 05 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asia’s front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) dipped on Friday, but posted its steepest weekly jump in more than 1-1/2 years amid tight global supplies.

The front-month VLSFO crack was at $27.50 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with Thursday’s $29.39 per barrel, which was the highest since January 2020.

The crack for the marine fuel grade has surged 33% this week in its biggest weekly gain since June 2020, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Cash premiums for Asia’s 0.5% VLSFO slipped to $16.88 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $17.12 per tonne on Thursday.

The prompt-month VLSFO time spread narrowed its backwardated structure marginally on Friday to trade at $30.75 a tonne, compared with $31.25 a tonne in the previous session.

Meanwhile, Asia’s cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) were at $3.34 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, the highest since October last year. They were at a premium of $3.25 per tonne on Thursday.

The 380-cst HSFO barge crack for April traded at a discount of $16.02 a barrel to Brent on Friday, compared with minus $16.50 a barrel on Thursday.

Fuel oil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub climbed 6.9% to 1.1 million tonnes in the week to March 3, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

The data showed ARA gasoil inventories rose 4.9% to 1.7 million tonnes. One VLSFO trade was reported, no high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) deals.

Oil rose above $111 a barrel on Friday in a volatile session as fears over disruption to Russian oil exports in the face of Western sanctions offset the prospect of more Iranian supplies in the event of a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Indian refiner Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft, could find it harder to raise funds for expansion as a result of Western sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

