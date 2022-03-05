KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (March 4, 2022).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 02-03-2022 Lahore Crude Oil Shipping Corp. OP-2 Amazon Disc. Alpine Marine 03-03-2022 Beauty Mogas Services OP-3 Eurobrave Disc. Pakistan nation 03-03-2022 Crude Oil Shipping Corp. B-2 Al Shaffiah Disc. Wilhelmsen 02-03-2022 Chemical Ship Services B-4 Ince Disc. Pakistan Nation 24-02-2022 Beylerbeyi Wheat Shipping Corp. B-5 Xin Yi Disc. General Legend Shipping 27-02-2022 Hai 16 Cargo & Logistic B-6/B-7 Merry Star Disc. Load Feeder 03-03-2022 Container Logistics B-10/B-11 Idee Fixe Disc. Urea Pakistan Nation 02-03-2022 Shipping Corp. B-12/B-11 Cos Disc. General Seahawks 03-03-2022 Lucky Cargo (Pvt) Ltd B-13/B-14 Soho Load Crystal Sea 01-03-2022 Principal Clinkers Services B-16/B-17 Kaley Disc. Urea Pakistan nation 21-02-2022 in Bulk Shipping Corp. Nmb-1 Muslim Load Al Faizan 24-02-2022 Rice International Nmb-1 Al Murtaza Load N.S. 26-02-2022 Rice Shipping Line Nmb-2 Burhan Disc. Latif Trading 18-02-2022 Noor Steel Scrap Company ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-19 Hilda Load Trade Link 01-03-2022 Rice International B-20 Jwala Load Trade Link 03-03-2022 Rice International B-21/B-20 Propel Disc. General Gac Pakistan 03-03-2022 Passion Cargo (Pvt) Ltd B-26/B-27 Teera Disc. Load Cosco 03-03-2022 Bhum Container Shipping Lines ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saptl-2/Saptl-3 Oocl Disc. Load Cosco 03-03-2022 Genoa Container Shipping Lines ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T.Lahore 04-03-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp. Merry Star 04-03-2022 Disc. Load Container Feeder Logistics Hilda 04-03-2022 - - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Woohyun Hope 05-03-2022 L/25 Container - Northern Dedication 04-03-2022 D/L Container - Glen Canyon 04-03-2022 D/L Container - Le Mans Express 04-03-2022 D/1391 Vehicles - Emirates Zanzibar 05-03-2022 D/L Container - Osaka 05-03-2022 D/L Container - Thorswind 05-03-2022 D/L Container - Al Salam 05-03-2022 D/20000 Mogas - ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Kota Nilam 04-03-2022 Container ship - T Risha 04-03-2022 Tanker - Guenther Schultte 04-03-2022 Container Ship - Northern Dexterity 03-03-2022 Container Ship - Wan Hai 512 03-03-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 NIL MW-2 Wang Da General cargo Legend Mar. 03, 2022 MW-4 NIL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Stamford Coal Ocean Mar. 03, 2022 Eagle Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Maritime Vanessa Palm oil Alpine Mar. 03, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT CMA CHM Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM Mar. 03, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Meghna Freedom Wheat PNSC Mar. 03, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Glen Canton Containers Ocean Network Mar. 04, 2022 Irenes Ray Containers Maersk Pak -do- Meesaimeer LNG G.S.A -do- Glory Harvest LPG -do- Super Ruby Coal Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= CMA CHM Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM Mar. 04, 2022 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Hai Tun Zuo Gas oil Alpine Mar. 04, 2022 S. Trooper Condensate Alpine Waiting for berth Stratton Coal Water Link - Rong Lin Wan Mogas Trans trade - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Mutiara Coal Mar. 04, 2022 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022