05 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (March 4, 2022).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 02-03-2022
Lahore Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
OP-2 Amazon Disc. Alpine Marine 03-03-2022
Beauty Mogas Services
OP-3 Eurobrave Disc. Pakistan nation 03-03-2022
Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
B-2 Al Shaffiah Disc. Wilhelmsen 02-03-2022
Chemical Ship Services
B-4 Ince Disc. Pakistan Nation 24-02-2022
Beylerbeyi Wheat Shipping Corp.
B-5 Xin Yi Disc. General Legend Shipping 27-02-2022
Hai 16 Cargo & Logistic
B-6/B-7 Merry Star Disc. Load Feeder 03-03-2022
Container Logistics
B-10/B-11 Idee Fixe Disc. Urea Pakistan Nation 02-03-2022
Shipping Corp.
B-12/B-11 Cos Disc. General Seahawks 03-03-2022
Lucky Cargo (Pvt) Ltd
B-13/B-14 Soho Load Crystal Sea 01-03-2022
Principal Clinkers Services
B-16/B-17 Kaley Disc. Urea Pakistan nation 21-02-2022
in Bulk Shipping Corp.
Nmb-1 Muslim Load Al Faizan 24-02-2022
Rice International
Nmb-1 Al Murtaza Load N.S. 26-02-2022
Rice Shipping Line
Nmb-2 Burhan Disc. Latif Trading 18-02-2022
Noor Steel Scrap Company
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19 Hilda Load Trade Link 01-03-2022
Rice International
B-20 Jwala Load Trade Link 03-03-2022
Rice International
B-21/B-20 Propel Disc. General Gac Pakistan 03-03-2022
Passion Cargo (Pvt) Ltd
B-26/B-27 Teera Disc. Load Cosco 03-03-2022
Bhum Container Shipping Lines
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-2/Saptl-3 Oocl Disc. Load Cosco 03-03-2022
Genoa Container Shipping Lines
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Lahore 04-03-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp.
Merry Star 04-03-2022 Disc. Load Container Feeder Logistics
Hilda 04-03-2022 - -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Woohyun
Hope 05-03-2022 L/25 Container -
Northern
Dedication 04-03-2022 D/L Container -
Glen Canyon 04-03-2022 D/L Container -
Le Mans
Express 04-03-2022 D/1391 Vehicles -
Emirates
Zanzibar 05-03-2022 D/L Container -
Osaka 05-03-2022 D/L Container -
Thorswind 05-03-2022 D/L Container -
Al Salam 05-03-2022 D/20000 Mogas -
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Kota Nilam 04-03-2022 Container ship -
T Risha 04-03-2022 Tanker -
Guenther
Schultte 04-03-2022 Container Ship -
Northern
Dexterity 03-03-2022 Container Ship -
Wan Hai 512 03-03-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 NIL
MW-2 Wang Da General cargo Legend Mar. 03, 2022
MW-4 NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Stamford Coal Ocean Mar. 03, 2022
Eagle Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Maritime
Vanessa Palm oil Alpine Mar. 03, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT CMA CHM
Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM Mar. 03, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Meghna
Freedom Wheat PNSC Mar. 03, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Glen Canton Containers Ocean Network Mar. 04, 2022
Irenes Ray Containers Maersk Pak -do-
Meesaimeer LNG G.S.A -do-
Glory Harvest LPG -do-
Super Ruby Coal Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
CMA CHM
Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM Mar. 04, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Hai Tun Zuo Gas oil Alpine Mar. 04, 2022
S. Trooper Condensate Alpine Waiting for berth
Stratton Coal Water Link -
Rong Lin Wan Mogas Trans trade -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Mutiara Coal Mar. 04, 2022
=============================================================================
