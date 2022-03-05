ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
Recorder Report 05 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (March 4, 2022).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc.          Pakistan Nation    02-03-2022
                  Lahore         Crude Oil      Shipping Corp.
OP-2              Amazon         Disc.          Alpine Marine      03-03-2022
                  Beauty         Mogas          Services
OP-3              Eurobrave      Disc.          Pakistan nation    03-03-2022
                                 Crude Oil      Shipping Corp.
B-2               Al Shaffiah    Disc.          Wilhelmsen         02-03-2022
                                 Chemical       Ship Services
B-4               Ince           Disc.          Pakistan Nation    24-02-2022
                  Beylerbeyi     Wheat          Shipping Corp.
B-5               Xin Yi         Disc. General  Legend Shipping    27-02-2022
                  Hai 16         Cargo          & Logistic
B-6/B-7           Merry Star     Disc. Load     Feeder             03-03-2022
                                 Container      Logistics
B-10/B-11         Idee Fixe      Disc. Urea     Pakistan Nation    02-03-2022
                                                Shipping Corp.
B-12/B-11         Cos            Disc. General  Seahawks           03-03-2022
                  Lucky          Cargo          (Pvt) Ltd
B-13/B-14         Soho           Load           Crystal Sea        01-03-2022
                  Principal      Clinkers       Services
B-16/B-17         Kaley          Disc. Urea     Pakistan nation    21-02-2022
                                 in Bulk        Shipping Corp.
Nmb-1             Muslim         Load           Al Faizan          24-02-2022
                                 Rice           International
Nmb-1             Al Murtaza     Load           N.S.               26-02-2022
                                 Rice           Shipping Line
Nmb-2             Burhan         Disc.          Latif Trading      18-02-2022
                  Noor           Steel Scrap    Company
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19              Hilda          Load           Trade Link         01-03-2022
                                 Rice           International
B-20              Jwala          Load           Trade Link         03-03-2022
                                 Rice           International
B-21/B-20         Propel         Disc. General  Gac Pakistan       03-03-2022
                  Passion        Cargo          (Pvt) Ltd
B-26/B-27         Teera          Disc. Load     Cosco              03-03-2022
                  Bhum           Container      Shipping Lines
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-2/Saptl-3   Oocl           Disc. Load     Cosco              03-03-2022
                  Genoa          Container      Shipping Lines
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Lahore        04-03-2022     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                               Shipping Corp.
Merry Star        04-03-2022     Disc. Load Container        Feeder Logistics
Hilda             04-03-2022     -                                          -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Woohyun
Hope              05-03-2022     L/25 Container                             -
Northern
Dedication        04-03-2022     D/L Container                              -
Glen Canyon       04-03-2022     D/L Container                              -
Le Mans
Express           04-03-2022     D/1391 Vehicles                            -
Emirates
Zanzibar          05-03-2022     D/L Container                              -
Osaka             05-03-2022     D/L Container                              -
Thorswind         05-03-2022     D/L Container                              -
Al Salam          05-03-2022     D/20000 Mogas                              -
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Kota Nilam        04-03-2022     Container ship                             -
T Risha           04-03-2022     Tanker                                     -
Guenther
Schultte          04-03-2022     Container Ship                             -
Northern
Dexterity         03-03-2022     Container Ship                             -
Wan Hai 512       03-03-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1                                                                      NIL
MW-2              Wang Da        General cargo  Legend          Mar. 03, 2022
MW-4                                                                      NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Stamford       Coal           Ocean           Mar. 03, 2022
                  Eagle                         Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Maritime
                  Vanessa        Palm oil       Alpine          Mar. 03, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              CMA CHM
                  Ivanhoe        Containers     CMA CGM         Mar. 03, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Meghna
                  Freedom        Wheat          PNSC            Mar. 03, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Glen Canton       Containers     Ocean Network                  Mar. 04, 2022
Irenes Ray        Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
Meesaimeer        LNG            G.S.A                                   -do-
Glory Harvest     LPG                                                    -do-
Super Ruby        Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
CMA CHM
Ivanhoe           Containers     CMA CGM                        Mar. 04, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Hai Tun Zuo       Gas oil        Alpine                         Mar. 04, 2022
S. Trooper        Condensate     Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Stratton          Coal           Water Link                                 -
Rong Lin Wan      Mogas          Trans trade                                -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Mutiara           Coal                                          Mar. 04, 2022
=============================================================================

