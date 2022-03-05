Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
05 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 4, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
196,273,848 128,609,040 7,103,361,700 4,651,121,146
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 479,659,159 (785,979,412) (306,320,252)
Local Individuals 4,269,298,093 (4,702,951,347) (433,653,254)
Local Corporates 3,749,402,980 -3,009,429,473 739,973,506
===============================================================================
